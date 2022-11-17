Markets

Grainger Plc FY Adj. Profit Rises

November 17, 2022 — 02:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Grainger plc (GRI.L) posted 12% growth in fiscal year adjusted earnings to 93.5 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 10.2 pence compared to 9.9 pence.

Profit before tax increased to 298.6 million pounds from 152.1 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 30.9 pence compared to 16.1 pence.

For the twelve months ended 30 September 2022, group revenue was 279.2 million pounds compared to 248.9 million pounds, last year. Net rental income was up 22%, for the period.

The proposed final dividend for the year is 3.89 pence per share, taking the total dividend for the year to 5.97 pence per share, up 16%.

