Grainger PLC Announces Share Incentive Plan Transactions

Grainger PLC has announced recent transactions involving its Directors and senior management under its Share Incentive Plan (SIP), where employees can purchase shares using salary deductions and receive matching shares at no cost. The SIP Trustees acquired 4,320 partnership shares and allocated 3,705 matching shares to participants, including key management figures like CEO Helen Gordon and CFO Rob Hudson. These transactions reflect Grainger’s commitment to employee investment and its strategic focus on aligning management interests with shareholder value.

