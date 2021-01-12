Markets
Grainger Names Deidra Merriwether CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Grainger (GWW) announced Deidra (Dee) Merriwether, currently Senior Vice President and President, North American Sales and Services, has been named Chief Financial Officer. Deidra (Dee) Merriwether joined the company in 2013 as head of North America Finance. In 2017, she became head of U.S. Direct Sales and Pricing.

The company also announced that Paige Robbins, currently SVP, Chief Technology, Merchandising, Marketing and Strategy Officer, has been named SVP and President of the Grainger Business Unit. The Grainger Business Unit will merge all commercial functions for the Grainger brand in North America into a single organization.

The appointments will be effective immediately.

