Grainger Lifts FY23 Earnings View Above Market, Backs Sales Forecast; Stock Up In Premarket

(RTTNews) - Industrial supply company W. W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) on Thursday lifted fiscal 2023 earnings guidance after reporting higher first-quarter profit and sales.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, GWW shares were gaining around 2.5 percent to trade at $676.

For the full year, the company now expects earnings per share in the range of $34.25 to $36.75, up from previously expected $32.00 to $34.50.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $33.36 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net Sales for the year is still expected to be in the range of $16.2 billion to $16.8 billion. The Street expects sales of $16.5 billion for the year.

In the first quarter, net earnings came in at $488 million or $9.61 per share, up 33.4 percent from $366 million or $7.07 per share last year. Analysts expected the company to earn $8.51 per share.

The company's net sales for the quarter rose 12.1 percent to $4.09 million from $3.65 million last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.