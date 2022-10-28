Grainger Increases Full Year 2022 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Grainger (GWW) said, for full year 2022, the company now expects earnings per share in a range of $29.10 - $29.70, revised from prior guidance range of $27.25 - $28.75. The company also increased 2022 daily sales growth guidance to 15.5% to 16.5%.

Third quarter net earnings attributable to company increased to $426 million or $8.27 per share from $297 million or $5.65 per share, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $7.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales were $3.9 billion, up 16.9% on a reported and daily basis, and up 20.3% on a daily, constant currency basis, from prior year, driven by strong performance in both the High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment segments. Analysts on average had estimated $3.88 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.