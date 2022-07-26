Grainger (GWW) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 29 before the opening bell.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.72 billion, indicating growth of 15.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at $6.66, suggesting an improvement of 55.9% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Earnings estimates have been stable in the past 30 days.

Q1 Results

In the last reported quarter, Grainger’s earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The company surpassed earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters. GWW has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 4.35%, on average.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

W.W. Grainger, Inc. price-eps-surprise | W.W. Grainger, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Indicates

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Grainger this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Grainger has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors to Note

Grainger has been seeing strong growth in core and non-pandemic product sales as the U.S. economy recovered from the pandemic. The company’s product mix is stabilizing as customers are returning to normal operations. Also, GWW is focused on improving the end-to-end customer experience by making investments in its e-commerce and digital capabilities and executing improvement initiatives within its supply chain. These factors are likely to have contributed to the company’s second-quarter performance.



Grainger’s High-Touch Solutions North America segment is expected to have benefited from strength in commercial, transportation and heavy manufacturing, strong revenue growth across all the company’s North American regions and an expansion in large and midsize customers.



The company is witnessing market-beating growth in the High-Touch Solutions market compared with the U.S. MRO (maintenance, repair and operating) market. The upside can be attributed to strategic activities, such as building advantaged MRO solutions, delivering unparalleled customer services and offering differentiated sales and services.

GWW’s Endless Assortment segment is likely to have benefited from acquiring new customers in the Zoro and MonotaRO businesses in the June-end quarter.



Higher operating costs might have impacted Grainger’s operating margin during the April-June period. Incremental SG&A expenses due to higher technology investments, rising freight and material costs and supply-chain challenges are also likely to have impacted the margin during the second quarter. However, its pricing actions and ability to navigate through supply-chain challenges are expected to have offset some of the negative impacts.

Price Performance

Grainger shares have risen 5.7% in a year against the industry’s drop of 45.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some Industrial Product stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



MRC Global Inc. MRC currently has an Earnings ESP of +30.27% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings has moved up 14% in the past 30 days to 25 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 213%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRC’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $847 million, which indicates an increase of 23.4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings is currently pegged at $1.82 per share, suggesting a 5.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $5.23 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.23%. ETN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.49%, on average. It has long-term earnings growth of 11%.



Terex Corporation TEX currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.29% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings has gone up in the past 30 days and is currently pegged at 88 cents per share. The projection indicates a 13.7% decline from the prior-year quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terex’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.07 billion, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 3.2%. TEX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.