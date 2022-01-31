Grainger (GWW) to Release Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 3, before the opening bell.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.27 billion, indicating growth of 11.3% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The consensus mark for earnings per share is at $5.25, suggesting an improvement of 43.4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Earnings estimates have moved up in the past 30 days.

Q3 Results

In the last reported quarter, Grainger’s earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year over year. The company has surpassed the earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarter, with surprise being a negative 0.12%, on average

W.W. Grainger, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

W.W. Grainger, Inc. price-eps-surprise | W.W. Grainger, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Indicates

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Grainger this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Grainger has an Earnings ESP of +2.29%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors to Note

Grainger has been seeing strong growth in non-pandemic product sales as the U.S. economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis. This is likely to have aided fourth-quarter performance. Pandemic product sales also remain elevated, with surging e-commerce activities. This is likely to have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



Higher operating costs might have impacted Grainger’s operating margin during the October-December period. Incremental SG&A expenses due to higher technology investments, rising freight and material costs as well as supply-chain challenges are also likely to have impacted the margin during the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, its cost-control measures are expected to have offset some of the negative impacts.

Price Performance

Grainger’s shares have gained 35.7% in a year’s time against the industry’s loss of 37.6%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other Industrial Product stocks, which you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Sealed Air Corporation SEE currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.75% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 earnings have been stable in the past 30 days and is currently pegged at $1.14 per share. This suggests year-over-year growth of 1.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating an increase of 11.4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Sealed Air has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average.



AGCO Corporation AGCO currently has an Earnings ESP of +13.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 earnings is currently pegged at $1.72 per share, suggesting 11.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pinned at $3.04 billion, highlighting year-over-year growth of 11.9%. AGCO Corporation has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.5%, on average. It has a long-term earnings growth of 19.1%.



AptarGroup, Inc. ATR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 earnings have been stable in the past 30 days and is currently pegged at 92 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AptarGroup’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $801 million, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 6.9%. ATR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.3%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.