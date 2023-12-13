Grainger (GWW) Sells E&R Industrial to Focus on Core Business

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW announced the sale of subsidiary E&R Industrial Sales, Inc. to a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, Paradigm Equity Partners. This move aligns with Grainger's strategy to concentrate efforts on enhancing its core business.



E&R Industrial joined Grainger in 2013 as its subsidiary. E&R Industrial is committed to making the move as easy as possible for its customers, suppliers and team members. Financial details of the agreement remain undisclosed.



While Grainger continues to deliver its renowned array of maintenance, metalworking products and expertise, customers will retain access to E&R's diverse assortment through Grainger's platform. Simultaneously, E&R's customers will benefit from accessing Grainger's extensive MRO-leading assortment via E&R channels.



GWW will continue to gain from the ongoing momentum in the United States, as well as strong demand for non-pandemic products. Grainger reported earnings per share (EPS) of $9.43 in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.85. The bottom line improved 14.1% year over year, aided by margin improvement in the High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment segments, and a strong operating performance.



Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 6.7% year over year to $4.2 billion. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,230 million. Daily sales increased 8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

In the past year, Grainger's shares have gained 44% compared with the industry's growth of 19.4%.



