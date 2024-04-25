Grainger (GWW) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW has reported earnings per share of $9.62 in first-quarter 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.58. The bottom line improved 0.1% year over year.



Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 3.5% year over year to $4.24 billion. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 billion. Daily sales increased 3.5% from the prior-year quarter. We predicted daily sales to increase 4.2%.



The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment’s daily sales rose 3.4% in the quarter from the first quarter of 2023, driven by solid volume growth. Our model predicted year-over-year organic daily sales growth of 3.7%.



The Endless Assortment segment’s daily sales grew 3.7% in the quarter due to increased customer acquisition across the segment and enterprise customer growth at MonotaRO. The upside was partially offset by declining sales from non-core customers at Zoro. Our model predicted year-over-year organic daily sales growth of 8.1% for the quarter.

Operational Update

Cost of sales increased 4.5% year over year to $2.57 billion. The gross profit rose 2.1% year over year to $1.67 billion. The gross margin fell to 39.4% in the quarter from the prior-year period’s 39.9%.



Grainger’s operating income in the quarter was down 1.6% year over year to $669 million. The operating margin was 15.8% down from 16.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Position

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $804 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024, up from $660 million at 2023-end. Cash flow from operating activities was $661 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared with $454 million in the prior-year quarter. Long-term debt was $1.78 billion as of Mar 31, 2024, compared with $2.27 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. Grainger returned $360 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks in the first quarter.

2024 Outlook

Grainger expects net sales between $17.2 billion and $17.7 billion. Sales growth is anticipated to be 4.3-7.3%. Daily sales growth is envisioned at 4-7%. Earnings per share are expected to be $38.00-$40.50.

Price Performance

In the past year, Grainger’s shares have gained 44% compared with the industry’s growth of 11.5%.



