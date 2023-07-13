Grainger (GWW) Plans to Open Distribution Center in Oregon

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW announced plans to start a 500,000-sq-ft distribution center in Gresham, OR, in 2025 to improve customer service throughout the Pacific Northwest.



The new highly automated distribution center will provide the company with additional capacity to continue delivering next-day complete orders across the United States.



Grainger intends to construct the facility on a vacant 48-acre parcel of land in an industrial area of Gresham, some 16 miles from Portland. Construction is expected to begin this summer.



This new center follows Grainger's existing 10 offices in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana.



The Northwest Distribution Center will include more than 135,000 industrial supply items, such as hand and power tools; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment; and fluid power solutions. It will also house lighting, power transmission equipment and motors.



When fully operational, the new plant will employ about 80 team members. Grainger anticipates the number to be eventually more than 150.



Moreover, the company is establishing two bulk warehouses in Pennsylvania and Texas in September, and a third in North Carolina in 2024. This will be done in sync with Grainger’s intention to improve network operations, accommodate a greater product offering and serve more customers.



In first-quarter 2023, the company reported strong results in the High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment segments. It reported earnings per share of $9.61, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.57. The bottom line improved 36% year over year, aided by margin improvement in the High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment segments, and a strong operating performance.



Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 12.2% year over year to $4,091 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,061 million.

