Grainger (GWW) Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $7.14 in fourth-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.97 by a margin of 2%. The bottom line improved 31% year over year, aided by margin improvement in both High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment segments and strong operating performance.



Including one-time items, EPS was $7.54 in the quarter under review compared with $5.44 in the last year’s quarter.



Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 13% year over year to $3,802 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,762 million. Daily sales increased 17.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Sales were up 16.8% (or 17.2% on a daily, constant currency basis) in the High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment compared to the last year’s quarter due to strong price realization and volume growth. In the Endless Assortment segment, sales were up 0.9% year over year (18.2% on a daily, constant currency basis) driven by strong new customer acquisition and repeat business for the segment, as well as enterprise customer growth at MonotaRO.

Operational Update

The cost of sales climbed 9% year over year to $2,296 million. The gross profit rose 20% year over year to $1,506 million. The gross margin expanded to 39.6% in the quarter compared with the prior-year period’s 37.3% aided by improved margin performances in both segments.



Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 15% year over year to $962 million. Grainger’s adjusted operating income in the quarter was up 25.5% year on year to $523 million. The adjusted operating margin came in at 13.8%, a 135 basis point expansion from the prior-year quarter.

Financial Position

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $325 million at the end of 2022, up from $241 million at 2021-end. Cash flow from operating activities was $1,333 million in 2022 compared with $937 million in the last year.



Long-term debt was $2,284 million as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $2,362 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Grainger returned $949 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks through 2022. Capital expenditures for the year were $256 million.

2022 Performance

Adjusted EPS surged 49.5% year over year to $29.66 in 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.47. Including one-time items, EPS was $30.06 in 2022 compared with $19.84 in 2021.



Revenues improved 17% year over year to $15.23 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.19 billion. Sales were up 19.3% on a daily, constant currency basis.

2023 Outlook

Grainger expects net sales for the current year between $16.2 billion and $16.8 billion. Sales growth guidance is at 6.6% - 10.6%. Daily sales growth is envisioned in the range of 7% to 12%. Earnings per share guidance are expected in the band of $32.00 - $34.50.

In the past year, Grainger’s shares have gained 19.3% against the industry’s 7.6% decline.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Grainger currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some other top-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE, Tenaris TS, and Deere & Company DE. KNBE and TS sport a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, and DE has a Zacks Rank of 2.



KnowBe4’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 216.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2022 earnings is pegged at 24 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 127.3%. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings has moved up 9% in the past 60 days. KNBE’s shares have gained 4% in a year.



Tenaris has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TS’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.38 per share. This indicates a 134.2% increase from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings has moved north by 2.1% in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 36.9% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $28.01, suggesting an increase of 19.6% from that reported in the last year. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings has moved 2.7% upward in the last 60 days. DE has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.1%. Its shares gained 11.7% in the last year.

