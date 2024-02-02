Grainger Expects Annual Earnings, Sales To Climb; Aims To Repurchase Up To $1.1 Bln Of Shares

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - W. W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW), a supplier of industrial equipment and related products, on Friday initiated an annual outlook, while reporting fourth-quarter earnings. In addition, Grainger said that it aims to repurchase $0.9 billion to $1.1 billion of shares in 2024.

For the full year, the company expects net income per share of $38 to $40.50, higher than the $36.23, posted for the full year 2023.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to earn $38.65 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

GWW projects annual sales of $17.2 billion to $17.7 billion, in line with analysts' estimates of $17.5 billion.

For the full year 2023, the company recorded sales of $16.478 billion.

