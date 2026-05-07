Grainger Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates on Strong Sales, Raises 2026 View

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW has posted first-quarter 2026 earnings of $11.65 per share, up 18.2% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.20. Quarterly sales rose 10.1% from a year ago to $4.74 billion, topping the consensus mark of $4.57 billion.



Results reflected broad-based demand and solid execution across the portfolio, highlighted by daily, organic constant-currency sales growth of 12.2% in the quarter.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

W.W. Grainger, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | W.W. Grainger, Inc. Quote

GWW Margin Expansion Drives Operating Leverage

Profitability improved as gross profit margin expanded 30 basis points to 40% from the year-ago period. The company attributed the lift to strength in both segments and a benefit tied to exiting the U.K. market.



The operating margin advanced 110 basis points to 16.7%, supported by the combination of gross-margin improvement and sales leverage. Operating earnings increased to $793 million from $672 million in the prior-year quarter.

Grainger’s High-Touch Segment Shows Solid Mix

In High-Touch Solutions – N.A., sales were $3.75 billion, up 10.5% year over year, with daily, constant-currency growth of 10%. The upside was driven by volume gains and price inflation as tariff-related costs were passed through, indicating continued pricing discipline in the core distribution business. We expected the segment’s sales to be $3.61 billion for the first quarter.



Segment margins also moved higher. The gross margin increased to 42.6% and the operating margin rose to 18.3%, with the company noting favorable product mix and freight as offsets to higher payroll, benefits and marketing investment.

GWW’s Endless Assortment Posts Faster Growth

Endless Assortment continued to outgrow the rest of the company, with sales rising 19.6% year over year to $990 million. Our model predicted the Endless Assortment segment’s sales to be $929 million for the quarter. On a daily, organic constant-currency basis, the segment delivered 21.9% growth, driven by strong performances at MonotaRO and Zoro.



Profitability accelerated alongside growth. The segment’s operating margin climbed to 10.6%, up 190 basis points, benefiting from higher gross margin flow-through and top-line leverage.

Grainger Q1 Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Updates

Cash generation remained a notable support point. Cash provided by operating activities came in at $739 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $646 million. Capital spending totaled $170 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $569 million.



Grainger returned $345 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and it announced a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend. On the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents ended at $695 million compared with $585 million at the end of 2025. The long-term debt was $2.41 billion as of March 31, 2026.

GWW Raises 2026 View

Following the strong start, the company has raised the 2026 guidance. It expects net sales of $19.2-$19.6 billion, up from the prior mentioned $18.7-$19.1 billion. Earnings per share are expected to be $44.25-$46.25 compared with the previously mentioned $42.25-$44.75.

Grainger Stock’s Price Performance

GWW shares have gained 12.8% in a year against the industry’s 1.1% loss. In comparison, the broader Zacks Industrial Products sector has returned 51.4% and the S&P 500 grew 37%.

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GWW’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Grainger’s Peer Performances

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. MSM reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended on Feb. 28, 2026) adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents. The bottom line increased 13.9% year over year.



MSC Industrial generated sales of around $918 million in the quarter under review, up 2.9% from $935 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $934 million.



SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 60 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 45 cents. The company posted a loss of 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.



SiteOne Landscape Supply generated sales of around $940 million in the quarter under review, up 0.1% from $939 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $985 million.



Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN registered first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 1 cent, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. The company posted earnings of 6 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Hudson Technologies generated sales of around $60 million in the quarter under review, up 9.1% from $55 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57 million.

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