GrainCorp Unveils 2024 Sustainability Initiatives

GrainCorp Limited, a prominent Australian agribusiness, has released its 2024 Sustainability Report highlighting its commitment to safety, health, and environmental governance. The report includes disclosures aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and outlines the impact of its recent acquisition of XF Australia. As GrainCorp continues to integrate sustainability into its operations, it prepares to adopt the upcoming Australian Sustainability Reporting Standards by 2025.

