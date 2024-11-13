News & Insights

Stocks

GrainCorp Unveils 2024 Sustainability Initiatives

November 13, 2024 — 05:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.

GrainCorp Limited, a prominent Australian agribusiness, has released its 2024 Sustainability Report highlighting its commitment to safety, health, and environmental governance. The report includes disclosures aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and outlines the impact of its recent acquisition of XF Australia. As GrainCorp continues to integrate sustainability into its operations, it prepares to adopt the upcoming Australian Sustainability Reporting Standards by 2025.

For further insights into AU:GNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRCLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.