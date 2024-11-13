News & Insights

GrainCorp Limited Releases FY24 Results Amid Market Uncertainty

November 13, 2024 — 05:44 pm EST

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.

GrainCorp Limited has released its FY24 results, highlighting the company’s performance for the year ending September 30, 2024. While the report includes historical data, it also contains forward-looking statements reflecting expectations for the future, acknowledging potential risks and uncertainties. Investors are advised to consider these factors while interpreting the results, as actual outcomes may vary.

