Graincorp Limited Declares Dividend for Class A Shares

Graincorp Limited has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.24 per share for its Class A ordinary shares, with an ex-date set for November 27, 2024, and a payment date of December 12, 2024. This dividend relates to the financial period ending September 30, 2024, offering investors a timely return on their investment. The announcement is likely to attract the attention of market participants looking for stable income opportunities.

