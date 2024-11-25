GrainCorp Director Increases Shareholdings in Positive Move

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.
GrainCorp Limited has announced an increase in the indirect shareholding of its director, John Maher, through the Maher Superannuation Fund. Maher acquired 6,134 fully paid ordinary shares at $8.10 each, raising his total shareholding to 11,040 shares. This on-market purchase indicates a positive outlook from the director, potentially boosting investor confidence.
