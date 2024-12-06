News & Insights

GrainCorp Director Increases Investment with Share Purchase

December 06, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.

GrainCorp Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of Director John Maher, who acquired an additional 6,493 fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his total holdings to 17,533 shares. The shares were purchased on-market at $7.69 per share. This move reflects Maher’s growing investment in the company.

