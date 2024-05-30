News & Insights

Graincorp Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

May 30, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.

Graincorp Limited has announced an ongoing share buy-back, with the latest update revealing the purchase of 263,479 Class A ordinary shares. This move is part of their market buy-back strategy, as detailed in their latest daily notification to the ASX, dated May 31, 2024. The company has steadily been buying back shares, accumulating a total of 347,359 prior to the most recent transaction.

For further insights into AU:GNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

