Graincorp Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

Graincorp Limited has announced an ongoing share buy-back, with the latest update revealing the purchase of 263,479 Class A ordinary shares. This move is part of their market buy-back strategy, as detailed in their latest daily notification to the ASX, dated May 31, 2024. The company has steadily been buying back shares, accumulating a total of 347,359 prior to the most recent transaction.

