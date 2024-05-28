GrainCorp Affirms FY24 Outlook at AgFood Conference

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.

GrainCorp Limited’s CEO, Robert Spurway, presented the company’s strategic initiatives at the Australasian AgFood Conference, reinforcing their fiscal year 2024 guidance. GrainCorp, a leader in grain storage and edible oils, continues to leverage its century-long legacy and robust global supply chain. Further details can be found on the company’s website in the Investors & Media section.

