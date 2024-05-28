News & Insights

Stocks

GrainCorp Affirms FY24 Outlook at AgFood Conference

May 28, 2024 — 07:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.

GrainCorp Limited’s CEO, Robert Spurway, presented the company’s strategic initiatives at the Australasian AgFood Conference, reinforcing their fiscal year 2024 guidance. GrainCorp, a leader in grain storage and edible oils, continues to leverage its century-long legacy and robust global supply chain. Further details can be found on the company’s website in the Investors & Media section.

For further insights into AU:GNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRCLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.