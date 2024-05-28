Graincorp Advances Stock Buy-Back Program

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.

Graincorp Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, with a total of 74,123 Class A ordinary shares purchased on the previous day. The notification details Graincorp’s ongoing efforts to strategically manage its share capital in the financial market. This move is part of the company’s on-market buy-back initiative, as disclosed in their latest announcement to the ASX.

