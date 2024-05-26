GrainCorp Advances Share Buy-Back Plan

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.

GrainCorp Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its Class A ordinary shares, with UBS Securities Australia Limited now appointed as the broker to manage the process. The update comes after the initial buy-back notification made on November 16, 2023, with this latest announcement dated May 27, 2024. This strategic move signals GrainCorp’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

