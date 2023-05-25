News & Insights

Commodities
BG

Grain trader Viterra in talks to merge with rival Bunge - source

May 25, 2023 — 02:54 pm EDT

Written by Anirban Sen for Reuters ->

By Anirban Sen

May 25 (Reuters) - Global grain trader Viterra is in talks to merge with U.S. rival Bunge Ltd BG.N, according to a person familiar with the matter.

There is no certainty that Viterra, part-owned by Switzerland-based mining and trading giant Glencore GLEN.L, will be able to reach an agreement on the terms of a deal, the source said, requesting anonymity as these discussions are confidential.

Shares of Bunge were trading at $92.89 apiece on Thursday, valuing the company at about $14 billion.

Viterra, formerly known as Glencore Agriculture, made the headlines in 2017 for a failed takeover approach to Bunge, one of the giant names of global grain trading, then valued at $11 billion.

In May 2017, Bunge rebuffed Glencore after the latter made an informal approach to discuss "a possible consensual business combination."

Glencore had publicly said it was reviewing options for its interest in Viterra, looking to unlock more value.

Glencore, Viterra, and Bunge declined to comment. Bloomberg first reported on the talks between Viterra and Bunge.

(Additional reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru, Gus Trompiz in Paris, Clara Denina in London and Karl Plume in Chicago;)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.