Grain trader Bunge's quarterly profit tops estimates

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd BG.N beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the agricultural commodities trader benefited from favorable crush margins in refined and specialty oils segment.

The company's adjusted profit was $3.72 per share for the three months ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.69 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

