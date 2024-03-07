News & Insights

Commodities
ADM

Grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland to report results on March 12

March 07, 2024 — 02:38 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - Global grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM.N said on Thursday it would report its results on March 12, amid an ongoing investigation over its accounting practices.

The company said last week it expects to correct certain inter-segment sales in its consolidated financial statements because they were not recorded at approximate market value.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.