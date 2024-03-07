Grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland to report results on March 12

March 7 (Reuters) - Global grain trader Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM.N said on Thursday it would report its results on March 12, amid an ongoing investigation over its accounting practices.

The company said last week it expects to correct certain inter-segment sales in its consolidated financial statements because they were not recorded at approximate market value.

