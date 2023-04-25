Grain trader ADM's quarterly profit tops estimates on strong demand

Adds details, background

April 25 (Reuters) - Global grain trader and processor Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N reported a first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, supported by tight global supply and robust demand for grain and oilseeds.

Reduced crop shipments amid the war in Ukraine ignited global worries about food insecurity last year. That, coupled with strong demand for food, feed and biofuel, pushed Chicago-based ADM toward another strong quarterly performance.

ADM and its agribusiness peers, including Bunge Ltd BG.N, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co, make money by processing, trading and shipping crops around the world. The supply chain middlemen tend to thrive when crises such as droughts or war trigger shortages.

ADM's adjusted operating profit from the Ag Services and Oilseeds segment, its largest by revenue and volumes, rose to $1.2 billion from $1.01 billion a year earlier.

"Higher export demand due to the record Brazilian soybean crop drove significantly higher year-over-year results," the company said.

ADM's adjusted net earnings stood at $2.09 per share for the three months ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.78 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

