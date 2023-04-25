News & Insights

Grain trader ADM's quarterly profit tops estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 25, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose and Karl Plume for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Global grain trader and processor Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N reported a first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, supported by tight global supply and robust demand for grain and oilseeds.

The company's adjusted net earnings stood at $2.09 per share for the three months ended March 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.78 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

