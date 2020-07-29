Grain trader ADM's profit doubles on boost from agri, nutrition businesses
July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N on Wednesday posted a second-quarter profit that doubled from a year earlier, boosted by growth in its nutrition and agricultural services businesses.
Net profit attributable to the company rose to $469 million, or 84 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $235 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryADM
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Brazilian airline Gol fires auditor weeks after it raised red flags
- Majority of U.S. House backs new bailout for U.S. passenger airlines
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Danaher Corp, American Airlines, Dynavax Technologies
- COLUMN-China's U.S. soy bookings hit 6-year highs, average sales to others -Braun