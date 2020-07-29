Commodities
ADM

Grain trader ADM's profit doubles on boost from agri, nutrition businesses

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co on Wednesday posted a second-quarter profit that doubled from a year earlier, boosted by growth in its nutrition and agricultural services businesses.

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N on Wednesday posted a second-quarter profit that doubled from a year earlier, boosted by growth in its nutrition and agricultural services businesses.

Net profit attributable to the company rose to $469 million, or 84 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $235 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADM

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a Key Resource For Metals Data

    BNP Paribas Senior Precious Metals Sales Leon Edery joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a key resource for metals data.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular