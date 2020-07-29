Grain trader ADM's profit doubles on boost from agri, nutrition businesses

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N on Wednesday posted a second-quarter profit that doubled from a year earlier, boosted by growth in its nutrition and agricultural services businesses.

Net profit attributable to the company rose to $469 million, or 84 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $235 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

