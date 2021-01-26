Grain trader ADM reports 36% rise in Q4 profit

Adds background, CEO comment and revenue

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N reported a 36% rise in its fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the U.S. grains merchant benefited from growth in its agricultural services and nutrition businesses.

Despite massive shifts in food and fuel demand as people avoided unnecessary travel and made more meals at home, ADM and rivals Bunge BG.N, Cargill CARGIL.UL and Louis Dreyfus AKIRAU.UL, known as the ABCD quartet of grain trading giants, have weathered the pandemic unexpectedly well.

"With continued strong global demand for grains and oilseeds as well as meal and oils, we are confident in another outstanding performance from Ag Services & Oilseeds in 2021," Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano said.

Net earnings attributable to ADM rose to $687 million, or $1.22 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $504 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue climbed 10.1% to $17.98 billion.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

