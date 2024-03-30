Grain ship loaded by Russia's TD RIF leaves Black Sea port after quality clearance, source says

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - A vessel that was loaded by TD RIF, one of Russia's key grain exporters, has left a Black Sea port after its cargo was certified as being free of pests and disease, a source in the company told Reuters on Saturday.

Several grain vessels loaded by the company have remained idle in the country's Black Sea ports for more than 10 days, amid a row with Russia's agricultural watchdog over the quality of the grain they are carrying.

The ships have been awaiting phytosanitary clearance - a certificate saying their cargo is clear of pests or disease -since March 18.

Last week, Rosselkhoznadzor, the watchdog, said there was a jump in applications from importing countries saying cargoes of Russian grain were not meeting quarantine requirements, including a shipment of TD RIF.

LSEG data confirmed that the 21,964-dwt vessel had left Russia's Black Sea Port Kavkaz.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

