Grain ship leaves port of Odesa, says Ukrainian minister

KYIV, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A ship carrying Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa on Monday, the first to do so as part of a deal to unblock Ukraine's Black Sea ports, said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

"The first grain ship since #RussianAggression has left port. Thanks to the support of all our partner countries & @UN we were able to fully implement the agreement signed in Istanbul," he wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by David Goodman )

((tom.balmforth@thomsonreuters.com))

