News & Insights

Commodities
YGF

Grain producer YanGuFang's CEO, CFO detained in China

January 10, 2024 — 10:43 pm EST

Written by Chandni Shah for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chinese grain producer YanGuFang International Group YGF.O said on Wednesday that the company's Chief Executive, Junguo He, and Chief Financial Officer Kui Shi have been detained by the Shanghai police.

The company has not received any official notice of the investigation against the executives or the reason for their detainment, it said in a statement, adding that Ya Zhang and Yang Sui were appointed as the interim CEO and interim CFO, respectively.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Chandni.shah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.