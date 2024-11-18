Grail tests first patient for TROPION-Lung12 Phase 3 study

GRAIL (GRAL) announced that the first patient has been tested for eligibility with the investigational GRAIL Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, or NSCLC, ctDNA Assay in the global TROPION-Lung12 Phase 3 study evaluating adjuvant treatment regimens in patients with Stage I adenocarcinoma NSCLC. The study is sponsored by AstraZeneca (AZN) in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo. The study, which is being conducted under an FDA-approved Investigational Device Exemption application, held by GRAIL, leverages GRAIL’s targeted methylation platform to detect ctDNA. With GRAIL’s blood-only approach, tissue analysis and bespoke panel development are not required, enabling simple integration into pharmaceutical clinical trial workflows. In TROPION-Lung12, patients will be screened with the GRAIL assay prior to surgery to inform eligibility for post-surgery randomization to an adjuvant treatment regimen (NCT06564844). Assay performance was previously reported in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology and presented at the 2023 North America Conference on Lung Cancer.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GRAL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.