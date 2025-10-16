Grail Stock Jumps 14% After Samsung Partnership To Launch Galleri Test In Asia

(RTTNews) - Grail, Inc. (GRAL) rose 13.90% to $86.02, gaining $10.50, after announcing a strategic collaboration with Samsung C&T and Samsung Electronics to bring its Galleri multi-cancer early detection or MCED test to Asia.

The stock opened at $77.48, reached a high of $88.60, and a low of $76.50, compared to the previous close of $75.52. It trades on the NasdaqGS with a volume of 3.8 million shares, significantly above its average daily volume.

The collaboration expands Grail's global reach and provides capital support for further commercialization. Shares are trading near the upper end of their 52-week range of $45.10-$89.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.