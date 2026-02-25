GRAIL (MUN:NL0) Price Target Increased by 64.15% to 87.71

The average one-year price target for GRAIL (MUN:NL0) has been revised to 87,71 € / share. This is an increase of 64.15% from the prior estimate of 53,43 € dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55,91 € to a high of 125,94 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.70% from the latest reported closing price of 43,70 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRAIL. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NL0 is 0.16%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.47% to 33,658K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 2,343K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares , representing an increase of 42.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NL0 by 189.76% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,085K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares , representing an increase of 21.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NL0 by 50.04% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 1,839K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares , representing a decrease of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NL0 by 30.16% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 1,455K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NL0 by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Crcm holds 1,072K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,843K shares , representing a decrease of 71.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NL0 by 1.62% over the last quarter.

