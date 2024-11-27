Grail initiated with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Grail (GRAL) with an Equal Weight rating and $16 price target The company’s Galleri multi-cancer early detection screening test has the potential to address a significant unmet need, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while Grail’s cash preservation efforts are encouraging, with Medicare reimbursement, the key catalyst to unlocking share value, essentially a 2027 dynamic, the stock’s near-term risk/reward is balanced.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GRAL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.