GRAIL (GRAL) Price Target Increased by 51.85% to 62.73

The average one-year price target for GRAIL (NasdaqGS:GRAL) has been revised to $62.73 / share. This is an increase of 51.85% from the prior estimate of $41.31 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $89.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.36% from the latest reported closing price of $86.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRAIL. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 15.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRAL is 0.25%, an increase of 98.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.83% to 30,803K shares. The put/call ratio of GRAL is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crcm holds 3,645K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 2,054K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,052K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 93.24% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,630K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 1,455K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,331K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 411.66% over the last quarter.

