GRAIL Earnings Results: $GRAL Reports Quarterly Earnings

GRAIL ($GRAL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$3.10 per share, beating estimates of -$4.17 by $1.07. The company also reported revenue of $31,840,000, missing estimates of $35,904,000 by $-4,064,000.

GRAIL Insider Trading Activity

GRAIL insiders have traded $GRAL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT P RAGUSA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 101,660 shares for an estimated $3,428,583 .

. AARON FREIDIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 73,418 shares for an estimated $1,879,815 .

. JOSHUA J. OFMAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,322 shares for an estimated $1,701,667.

