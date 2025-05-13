GRAIL And Athenahealth Partner To Streamline Galleri Multi-Cancer Test Ordering

(RTTNews) - GRAIL, Inc. (GRAL) has announced a partnership with athenahealth to integrate the ordering of its Galleri multi-cancer early detection or MCED test into athena Coordinator Core, a care coordination service that is part of athenahealth's cloud-based electronic health record or EHR platform, athenaOne.

The integration will allow more than 160,000 clinicians on the athenahealth network to order the Galleri test directly within their existing EHR workflows, simplifying the process for both healthcare providers and patients.

Test results will be returned directly to the patient's chart, minimizing administrative burden and manual data entry.

The Galleri test uses a single blood draw to detect shared cancer signals across more than 50 types of cancer, including many that lack standard screening methods.

It identifies DNA fragments shed by tumors into the bloodstream, acting as a "fingerprint" to detect the presence of cancer and predict its tissue of origin.

The test is intended for use in adults with an elevated risk of cancer, especially those aged 50 and older.

Josh Ofman, MD, MSHS, president of GRAIL, emphasized that the collaboration with athenahealth will help increase access to MCED testing as part of routine preventive care.

He noted the urgent need to shift cancer detection earlier, while still asymptomatic and more likely to be curable.

The Galleri test is available by prescription and is meant to be used alongside, not as a replacement for, recommended cancer screenings.

Currently, GRAL is trading at $43.34 up by 18.69 percent on the Nasdaq.

