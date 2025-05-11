Graham Stephan Says This Investment Has Become the ‘Ultimate Money Printer’ — Here’s Why

An “ultimate money printer” sounds very desirable in these times — or in any time, really. To combat financial friction due to heightened tariffs on goods and the declining value of the U.S. dollar, personal finance guru Graham Stephan said many investors are turning to one thing.

Read Next: Robert Kiyosaki Is Dumping Gold and Silver: Here’s What He’s Buying Instead

Find Out: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Read on to find out what that investment is and why Stephan said it continues to generate income — especially in hard financial times.

What’s the ‘Ultimate Money Printer’?

In a recent YouTube video, Stephan said that gold is the one investment that consistently does well historically. As of May 9, gold is at about $3,337 per ounce and is up nearly 27% over the past six months.

J.P. Morgan has projected gold will hit $4,000 in 2026, Reuters reported. And according to Stephan, some analysts have predicted that gold could reach $5,000 an ounce.

Explore More: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Bought Over $73 Million in Shares of This Tech Company — Here’s Why

Why Is Gold Historically a Good Investment?

Stephan pointed out in his video that the reason gold is something to invest in is because it holds its value well. He explained that since the U.S. went off the gold standard, the value of the U.S. dollar has gone down, but the price of gold has increased.

Stephan explained that gold is something that makes money even in times of financial turmoil. “Even though the stock market has become the default wealth builder, anytime inflation runs high or global uncertainty increases, the price of gold continues to jump higher because it’s seen as a hedge against a falling dollar,” he said.

Stephan explained that although the stock market has delivered higher returns, gold has still seen a strong annualized return. Plus, it remains stable and “makes a lot of money” during times of economic unrest, he said.

What’s Happening With Gold Now?

“Generally speaking, the worse our economy does, the better gold is going to do,” Stephan explained in the video. He went on to say that gold is basically a way for consumers to hedge their bets against financial fear.

So in times of economic uncertainty, more people are going to invest in gold to ensure some financial stability. According to Investor’s Business Daily, the price of gold has been increasing now due to a number of factors, like inflation, a weakening dollar, and economic and political uncertainty.

Is Now a Good Time To Invest?

However, Stephan doesn’t think it’s worth diverting all investments into gold. He explained that typically, the higher the price of gold goes, stocks become a better value.

“I don’t see gold as a replacement for long-term investing or something to ‘YOLO’ all of your money into, but rather a way to diversify part of your portfolio to give you something else to fall back on,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of diversification, noting that an allocation to gold “wouldn’t hurt.”

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Graham Stephan Says This Investment Has Become the ‘Ultimate Money Printer’ — Here’s Why

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.