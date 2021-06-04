Graham Says Will Not Raise Merger Consideration For Leaf Group

(RTTNews) - Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) said that it received a letter from Graham Holdings Company (GHC) regarding its pending acquisition of Leaf Group.

Graham said in its letter that its proposed price of $8.50 per share in cash reflects its careful and extensive due diligence review of Leaf Group, and is its best and final offer.

Graham noted that it remains enthusiastic about the Leaf Group business and its fit within its long-term strategic goals.

In April, Graham Holdings said it agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Leaf Group at $8.50 per share in an all cash deal valued at approximately $323 million.

