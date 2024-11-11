Graham price target raised to $45 from $35 at Noble Capital

Noble Capital raised the firm’s price target on Graham (GHM) to $45 from $35 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Graham’s Q2 results exceeded expectations as “strong” sales growth, along with “exceptional execution throughout the business,” drove meaningful margin expansion, the analyst tells investors. The balance sheet “remained stellar” and Graham raised full year gross margin and adjusted EBITDA estimates, the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GHM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.