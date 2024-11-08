News & Insights

Graham Maintains FY24 Revenue Outlook - Update

November 08, 2024 — 06:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Graham Corp. (GHM) maintained its revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project revenues in a range of $200 million to $210 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $205.4 million for the year.

