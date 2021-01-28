Graham Maintains FY21 Revenue Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Graham Corp. (GHM) maintains its revenue guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project revenues between $93 million and $97 million. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $94.94 million for the year.

