Graham Holdings To Sell Megaphone To Spotify For $235 Mln

(RTTNews) - Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) said Tuesday that it agreed to sell Megaphone to Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) for $235 million.

Megaphone is a podcast technology company that provides hosting and ad-insertion capabilities for publishers and targeted ad sales for brand partners.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of other closing conditions.

