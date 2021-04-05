Graham Holdings To Acquire Leaf Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Graham Holdings Company (GHC) has entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) at $8.50 per share in an all cash deal valued at approximately $323 million. The merger is expected to close in June or July of 2021 and is subject to approval of the Leaf Group shareholders.

Deborah Benton, Chair of Leaf Group's Board, said, "After thoroughly reviewing the strategic alternatives available to Leaf Group, the Board of Directors concluded that this all-cash premium transaction with Graham Holdings achieved the Board's long-term objective of fully recognizing the value of the business and delivers immediate and substantial cash value to our shareholders."

Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, Leaf Group is a consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness, and home, art and design.

