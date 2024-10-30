Graham Holdings reports Q3 EPS $17.25, consensus $15.31

Reports Q3 revenue $1.21B, consensus $1.23B. The company said, “Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $1,207.2 million, up 9% from $1,111.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Revenues increased at education, television broadcasting, healthcare and automotive, partially offset by declines at manufacturing and other businesses. The Company reported operating income of $81.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $57.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The improvement in operating results is due to goodwill and other long-lived asset impairment charges at World of Good Brands (WGB) and Dekko in the third quarter of 2023 and increases at education, television broadcasting, healthcare and automotive, partially offset by declines at manufacturing and other businesses, excluding the impairments. The Company reported adjusted operating cash flow (non-GAAP) of $126.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $83.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating cash flow improved at education, television broadcasting, healthcare and automotive, partially offset by declines at manufacturing and other businesses. Capital expenditures totaled $23.8 million and $26.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.”

