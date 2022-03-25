Graham Holdings (GHC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $606.47, changing hands as high as $608.00 per share. Graham Holdings Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GHC's low point in its 52 week range is $547.75 per share, with $685 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $608.00.

