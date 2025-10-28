Graham Holdings (GHC) Price Target Increased by 20.38% to 963.90

The average one-year price target for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) has been revised to $963.90 / share. This is an increase of 20.38% from the prior estimate of $800.70 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $954.45 to a high of $992.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.19% from the latest reported closing price of $1,061.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graham Holdings. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHC is 0.20%, an increase of 7.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 3,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Avenue Partners holds 245K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wallace Capital Management holds 162K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHC by 3.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 111K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHC by 6.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHC by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 93K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing an increase of 37.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHC by 26.86% over the last quarter.

