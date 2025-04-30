GRAHAM HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $GHC Reports Quarterly Earnings

GRAHAM HOLDINGS ($GHC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $11.64 per share, beating estimates of $11.40 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $1,165,920,000, missing estimates of $1,213,616,000 by $-47,696,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GHC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GRAHAM HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

GRAHAM HOLDINGS insiders have traded $GHC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHARINE WEYMOUTH sold 378 shares for an estimated $358,820

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GRAHAM HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of GRAHAM HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GRAHAM HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $418,408 of award payments to $GHC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.