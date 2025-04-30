GRAHAM HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $GHC Reports Quarterly Earnings

GRAHAM HOLDINGS ($GHC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $11.64 per share, beating estimates of $11.40 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $1,165,920,000, missing estimates of $1,213,616,000 by $-47,696,000.
GRAHAM HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
GRAHAM HOLDINGS insiders have traded $GHC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHARINE WEYMOUTH sold 378 shares for an estimated $358,820
GRAHAM HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of GRAHAM HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 20,496 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,870,872
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ removed 13,747 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,986,284
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 10,007 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,725,303
- UBS GROUP AG added 9,806 shares (+409.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,550,047
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS removed 9,797 shares (-96.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,542,200
- NORGES BANK removed 8,785 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,659,817
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 8,615 shares (+84.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,511,590
GRAHAM HOLDINGS Government Contracts
We have seen $418,408 of award payments to $GHC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FOREIGN POLICY INSIDER SUBSCRIPTION FOR DOD LIBRARIES: $228,808
- CASE STUDIES ON PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS FOR E/GP.: $150,000
- SUBSCRIPTION: $39,600
